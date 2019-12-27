TRS govt warned not to tinker with BC quota

Vidyanagar: Various BC associations have demanded that state government not reduce the reservations for BCs in the forthcoming municipal polls. They held a meeting here at BC Bhavan on Thursday.



Speaking to the media after the meeting, R Krishnaiah, president of BC Welfare Association, warned that any attempt by the state government to reduce BC reservations from 34 per cent to 26 per cent would be seriously resisted by the BCs. Apart from fighting against the decision through protests, BC associations would file a petition in Supreme Court, Krishnaiah said.

Alleging a deliberate conspiracy by the state government to keep away BCs from politics, he said that BCs would fight an uncompromising fight against the state government's decision, if it is taken. He said that various BC associations unanimously decided in the meeting to fight against decrease in their reservations.

BC Kulala Aikya Vedika president Yellampally Ramakoti, BC youth association president Gundeti Shankar, BC Front chairman Mallesh Yadav, BC students association president Jillapalli Anji, BC Sangharshana Samithi president Narsimha Goud, BC Cell president Krishna, BC Praja Samithi president Madhusudhan, BC employees association president Upender Goud and others participated in the meeting.