TRS hits back at Eatala for slinging mud at KCR

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders hit back at Eatala Rajender for levelling allegations against party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao stating that the former minister was under frustration and to avoid his mistakes, he was targeting the TRS chief.

Addressing a press conference along with MP Banda Prakash, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said that the comments of Eatala on KCR were objectionable. He said if there was bad blood between him and the Chief Minister, why would he get a Minister's post.

"KCR gave him the post of floor leader in the Assembly ignoring Harish Rao. Eatala should introspect who he was before joining TRS and after joining the TRS. He should spell out what mistake KCR had done," sought Srinivas Goud.

The TRS leader questioned Rajender's decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. "Why are you (Eatala) joining a party which you do not like? You were unhappy with KCR for not consulting Varavara Rao after he was jailed, but joining the party which ensured he was jailed. This election is between the party which takes up development and the parties which oppose the development," said Srinivas Goud.

He further alleged that BJP never supported the development of Telangana. Why was Eatela joining BJP when he predicted that the saffron party would be decimated in Telangana? he asked. Goud asked the former minister whether he would decrease the fuel prices after joining BJP or bring national project status to Kaleshwaram.