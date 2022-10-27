TRS leaders laud 4 MLAs for exposing BJP bid to lure them

Hyderabad: The four TRS legislators who have informed the police about attempts being made to lure them by the BJP aides are getting applause from the party leaders.

According to sources, the MLAs informed the party leadership, including Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and TRS working president KT Rama Rao about receiving calls from a few persons, offering money and contracts worth crores.

It is learnt that KTR asked the MLAs to go to the farmhouse and meet those persons and also inform the police. After receiving a green signal from the party leadership, they went to the farmhouse and also informed the police. Rama Rao lauded the legislators for their sincerity and loyalty to the party and exposing the BJP.

The party leaders hailed the MLAs for their honesty and informing the conspiracy to the party leadership. Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhakar said the BJP which is losing in Munugodu was resorting to purchasing TRS legislators. In the past attempts were made to buy an MLC by offering money; he informed the police.

Now four MLAs were contacted. "We will not allow conspiracies of BJP. We thank our MLAs for giving information to the police. The BJP is murdering democracy by dethroning the elected governments in States like Maharashtra," said Vinay Bhaskar.

Legislator B Suman said, "hats off to our brave leaders who exposed the conspiracies of BJP leaders who are against people of Telangana."