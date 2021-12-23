TRS leaders unnecessarily confusing farmers: DK Aruna

Hyderabad: Alleging that the TRS leaders were unnecessarily creating confusion among farmers, BJP leader DK Aruna on Wednesday said the Centre was ready to procure paddy.

In a statement issued from New Delhi, she charged that the TRS does not have commitment on paddy procurement. "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has lost his mental balance after the Huzurabad by-election; he is agitated that he has lost confidence of people. He should stop making allegations against the Centre," said Aruna.

She found fault with Health Minister T Harish Rao for allocating land belonging to the poor to a nursing college in Gadwal. She also found fault with arrest of BJYM leaders before Rao's visit. "I, as a minister, gave pattas to eligible; but today foundation is laid for nursing college in the same place. The TRS leaders know how to encroach lands, but they are unable to find a suitable land for the college," Aruna alleged.