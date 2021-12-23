  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

TRS leaders unnecessarily confusing farmers: DK Aruna

DK Aruna
x

DK Aruna

Highlights

Alleging that the TRS leaders were unnecessarily creating confusion among farmers, BJP leader DK Aruna on Wednesday said the Centre was ready to procure paddy.

Hyderabad: Alleging that the TRS leaders were unnecessarily creating confusion among farmers, BJP leader DK Aruna on Wednesday said the Centre was ready to procure paddy.

In a statement issued from New Delhi, she charged that the TRS does not have commitment on paddy procurement. "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has lost his mental balance after the Huzurabad by-election; he is agitated that he has lost confidence of people. He should stop making allegations against the Centre," said Aruna.

She found fault with Health Minister T Harish Rao for allocating land belonging to the poor to a nursing college in Gadwal. She also found fault with arrest of BJYM leaders before Rao's visit. "I, as a minister, gave pattas to eligible; but today foundation is laid for nursing college in the same place. The TRS leaders know how to encroach lands, but they are unable to find a suitable land for the college," Aruna alleged.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X