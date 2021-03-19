TRS leads in MLC polls

Hyderabad: TRS candidates Surabhi Vanidevi in Hyderabad – Rangareddy – Mahbubnagar constituency and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy in Nalgonda – Warangal- Khammam segment were ahead of their rivals in the graduate MLC elections held on March 14.

While Surabhi Vanidevi was leading by 5,000 votes after the fourth round of counting, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was leading by 15,000 votes, according to officials on Thursday.

The authorities said the counting of the first preference votes would be completed by Friday morning. If no candidate got required number of votes to win, the second preference vote counting would be taken up immediately. It required another 24 hours to complete the counting of the second preference votes.

In Hyderabad segment, the BJP candidate N Ramchendra Rao was close to the TRS candidate in the total polled votes.

Independent candidate Teenmar Mallanna secured the second highest number of votes after TRS nominee in Naglonda segment. Telangana Jana Samithi leader Prof M Kodandaram stood in the third position.