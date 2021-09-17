TRS leaks audio of Revanth calling Tharoor donkey

Hyderabad: The TRS party on Thursday released an audio clip in which TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy is reportedly calling his own party man Shashi Tharoor a 'donkey'.





While scumbags like @revanth_anumula need not be responded to; it's important to expose filth



Here's his audio clip/comments on Tharoor. Sent to me by a reporter



I am sure if we send it to a forensic lab, it'll match his infamous #Note4Vote voice



Any comments @RahulGandhi Ji? https://t.co/cdDHrAZ8QL pic.twitter.com/5Ly2mTOgpz — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 16, 2021

TRS working president KTR took to Twitter releasing the clip. The alleged comments of Reddy comes after Tharoor praised the Telangana government on Information Technology front.

Rao said that there was a need to bring to the notice of people 'cheap' leader like Reddy. "This is what happens when a third-rate criminal is made the leader of a party. If the audio clip is sent to forensic lab for test, it will match the voice in the audio of note-for-vote case," said Rao in the tweet.

Congress leaders like Manish Tiwari have criticised the alleged comments of Reddy. Tiwari has asked the TPCC chief to withdraw the remarks.

Reddy said, ''Tharoor only knows English. Language is not knowledge. Language is only a communicative skill. People like Tharoor should be expelled from the party.''

Rao said, "As the chairman of the IT standing committee, Shashi Tharoor Ji had paid some compliments to the efforts of the Govt of Telangana recently. His colleague in Parliament and PCC 'Cheap' calls him a Donkey!! This is what happens when you have a 3rd rate criminal/thug leading the party."

KTR also tagged Rahul Gandhi asking for his response on Reddy's words where he insulted a senior leader from his own party.





I am sure he was only expressing his fraternal feelings! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 16, 2021

Tharoor himself responded to a tweet and said, "I am sure he was only expressing his fraternal feelings."