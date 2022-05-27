TRS mantris rip into Modi for comments on KCR

Hyderabad: Taking exception to the comments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, several ministers on Thursday said Modi disappointed people of Telangana by not disclosing what the Centre has done for the State.

Addressing a press conference at his Siddipet camp office, Finance Minister T Harish Rao took exception to the family rule jibe by the Prime Minister. He asked why the BJP had alliance with the family parties like Shiv Sena, Shiromani Akali Dal, Apna Dal and others.

Rao also asked how the father and son duo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Pankaj Singh were MPs, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyanth Singh is also MP and how Piyush Goyal was continuing in BJP, who also comes from a family.

"If you raise a single figure, you will also be questioned on family politics. On what basis Jay Shah, the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is the president of BCCI? Is he a cricketer," asked Rao, adding people of Telangana had elected the family of K Chandrashekar Rao.

The TRS leader said that the BJP was day-dreaming of coming to power in Telangana. "If you think you will come to power by winning one or two by- elections it is daydreaming. The BJP lost some seats in UP by-elections, did the Samajwadi Party come to power there," asked Rao. He ridiculed the statement of copying schemes and said that the Kisan Samman Nidhi itself was the scheme of Telangana which was copied by the Centre. The Centre gives only Rs 6,000, but TRS gives without any conditions. So far Rs 50,000 crore was given to farmers, he added.

Minister V Prashanth Reddy said the PM had spoken like the BJP State unit president. "Though the Centre was not supporting Telangana, it was number one in many aspects; the BJP leaders were unable to digest this", said Reddy. He said the CM was for science and devotion. "KCR believes in science-Kaleshwaram and in devotion-Yadadri temple. We are not like the BJP to talk about religion during elections," he asserted.

Minister G Kamalakar alleged that the PM was spitting venom on Telangana. He said KCR's family was in the forefront of Telangana agitation and they were elected by people but nominated. They have the right to seek votes from people of Telangana, he added. He said the CM was the only alternative to PM Modi.