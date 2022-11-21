TRS MPs eye Assembly seats

Hyderabad: TRS MLC K Kavitha has challenged Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind to defeat him wherever he contests, even as he is planning to shift to an Assembly seat in Armoor. Scores of MPs from different parties are planning to shift to Assembly seats in the next election. State politics turned hot after Kavitha's recent verbal attack on Arvind as the leaders mentioned future battles in the State. Leaders from parties like the TRS, BJP and Congress are keen on shifting to Assembly seats from the Lok Sabha.

According to sources, the Nizamabad MP is looking to contest next from Armoor, which is represented by A Jeevan Reddy. Already he is said to have taken a house in the segment and started reaching out to people. With Kavitha challenging the BJP leader, it is expected that she would be in the fray from Armoor.

Party sources said Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy is also keen on contesting for the Assembly and is looking at Tandur or another constituency. The Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy is eyeing the Dubbaka Assembly segment. Sources said if the present MLA Raghunandan Rao joins TRS he would be the candidate; if not the seat would be taken by the MP. The TRS MP from Mahabubabad Maloth Kavitha is eyeing the Dornakal seat, which is represented by her father Redya Naik. As the TRS Rajya Sabha member V Ravichandra's term is short he is gearing up for Assembly fight either from Warangal or Khammam.

Several State BJP leaders are also eyeing the Assembly. Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar is said to be focusing on Vemulawada. The TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, Malkajgiri MP, is looking at his own constituency of Kodangal. Former TPCC chief and present MP from Nalgonda N Uttam Kumar Reddy is said to be keen to get back to his constituency of Huzurabad.

However, it would all depend on timing of the polls. If they are held before the general election, the leaders may want to give it a try; if the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are clubbed, their priorities may change, said political analysts.