TRS neglected Dubbaka's development: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government not only neglected the Dubbaka Assembly constituency, but also ignored Ramalinga Reddy who represented the segment for four terms.

Addressing Congress leaders, in-charges and cadre of Dubbaks Assembly constituency through social media apps on Saturday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress campaign had been successful so far and the party was able to reach all the voters in every polling booth. He claimed that the Congress was getting overwhelming response from the voters and its candidate Srinivas Reddy would register a comfortable victory in the by-elections to be held on November 3.

Reddy alleged that the TRS government completely neglected development of Dubbaka constituency. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Ministers Harish Rao and K T Rama Rao focussed on their constituencies Gajwel, Siddipet and Sircilla respectively. But they never looked at adjoining Dubbaka Assembly segment and did nothing for its development. He said Ramalinga Reddy was completely ignored by Chandrashekar Rao, Harish Rao and Rama Rao. He himself admitted on the floor of the Assembly he was unable to develop Dubbaka due to lack of cooperation from the local authorities.

He said Ramalinga Reddy was never made a Minister although he was a four-time MLA. Ridiculing Harish Rao's claims of his close association with late Ramalinga Reddy, he asked why Harish Rao did not resign from the Cabinet to facilitate Ramalinga Reddy get a berth in the State Cabinet. He said Harish Rao had no moral ground to seek votes from the people of Dubbaka.

The TPCC chief said whatever development Dubbaka had witnessed was due to the efforts of former MLA Ch Muthyam Reddy. He said it was Muthyam Reddy who developed villages and brought funds for other projects in the constituency.

Uttam also said the BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao was a close relative of Minister Harish Rao and they belonged to the same caste. Further, he said Raghunandan Rao was facing rape charges. He said Raghunandan Rao would immediately join TRS if he wins the by-elections.

Reddy accused the TRS of distributing cash and liquor using local police to influence the voters in Dubbaka by-elections. He also alleged that senior Congress leaders were being harassed by the police so as to prevent them from participating in the campaign. He asked as to why the police were not searching Pragati Bhavan, KCR's farmhouse or the residences of TRS leaders where they stashed huge cash to lure voters in elections.