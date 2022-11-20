TRS rallies behind Kavitha on chappal remark against BJP MP

Hyderabad: A day after the emotional outburst by MLC K Kavitha that she would slap BJP MP Arvind with chappals, the TRS leaders rallied behind the MLC and CM KCR' daughter stating that the MP deserved such treatment. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy said, "I am supporting the comments made by MLC Kavitha against MP Arvind. Did anyone say in political history that a father had sold his daughter? It is disgusting for us to talk about Arvind. He is known for his lies and he is a stain politics."

The TRS leader said that Arvind was the only leader who had broken his promise after writing it on a bond paper. "We have fulfilled our 100 promises, Arvind made only one promise and he failed to fulfil even that," said Prashanth Reddy alleging that people of the constituency were not allowing the MP to enter into the villages. He said that the followers of CM KCR and Kavitha, who have affection for them, were unable to tolerate the comments of the MP and hence they went to his house. He alleged that the BJP was trying to create rift in the families. They did the same in Maharashtra by luring the nephew of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, in UP they influenced Shivpal Yadav, the brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Jharkhand they made Hemanth Soren's sister-in-law to complain against him.

Reacting on the poachgate, the Minister alleged that the flight tickets of the three accused were booked by the relatives of Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. He asked where the Governor was when Kavitha's house was attacked.

MLC Shambipur Raju threatened to slit the tongue of Arvind if he continued to talk against CM KCR and MLC Kavitha. "I will cut the tongue of Arvind if he talks disrespectfully forgetting the political values. You and your family keep changing political parties and make allegations against others.

He stays in one party and talks that another party leader told him about Kavitha calling Kharge (Mallikarjun Kharge). He thinks he will become big by speaking against big leaders," said Shambipur Raju. MLA B Ganesh Gupta said that those who do respectable politics would not face attacks and if they indulge in individual abuse, followers would certainly get emotional.

Meanwhile, the women leaders of the party lodged a complaint against Arvind with the State Women's Commission. The party leaders approached the Women's Commission Chairperson Sunita Lakshma Reddy demanding action against Arvind.