TRS stares at desertions as KTR braces up to pacify sulking netas

Hyderabad: The ruling party in the state the TRS is facing the problem of desertions from the as scores of leaders have left the party during the last few days and it is said that there were some more to leave soon.

The party leadership got a shock recently whereas the sitting corporator P Vijaya Reddy resigned from the party and announced of joining the Congress party soon. Earlier, party's senior leader and former MLA, who was with TRS since the agitation days E Ravinder Reddy had also resigned from the party. According to the sources, the ruling party leaders could not expect that their leader could leave the party. Ravinder Reddy landed before the Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.

Vijaya Reddy has been a two time corporator in the TRS and she was eyeing the post of city mayor and also the MLA ticket from Khairatabad Assembly constituency. According to the party leaders the chances of Vijaya Reddy getting tickets was meagre because of the sitting MLA Danam Nagender and the Corporator is learnt to have got offer from the Congress party.

Sources said that more leaders are looking to leave the party and were looking for right time. Sources said that former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao is also making his mind to leave the party and may join the Congress party. The former MLA and the present MLA B Harshavardhan Reddy of Kollapur are at loggerheads in the constituency.

Party leaders said that the differences between them came to the fore during the visit of party's working president KT Rama Rao to the district. The followers of Jupally raised slogans in favour of Krishna Rao in front of the TRS working president. Leaders also gheraoed the local MP Ramulu reportedly telling him that he had won because of Jupally and not because of KCR or KTR. The police had to escort the TRS MP from the meeting.

Sources said that the TRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao has entrusted the responsibility of pacifying the leaders to KTR. It is said that he would be talking to the sulking leaders to maintain restraint and assured them of opportunities in the future.