TRS to hold Atmeeya Sammelans in all assembly segments in State

Hyderabad: Continuing the trend followed by the TRS to win the Munugode by-elections, the party leaders have now decided to take up Atmeeya Sammelans in all the constituencies of the State, including the City Assembly segments.

In a Legislature and Parliamentary party meeting, TRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao directed the MLAs to continue to hold the Atmeeya Sammelans in their respective constituencies.

The party leadership feels that these meetings would not only help the party to connect with the party workers and leaders at a grass root level but also help in solving problems in the constituencies. This is a successful mechanism that was followed in the recently held by-election in Munugode.

According to sources, the party leaders have decided to hold the meetings in all the constituencies of the State. The meetings would be held by taking two mandals at a time in the rural constituencies.

A senior leader of the party said that the concerned MLA or in charge would be present in the daylong meeting and would interact with the party leaders and workers. The MLAs would also ask questions whether there was any major issue to be taken up on a priority basis. "These meetings would be held regularly in the run up to the next Assembly elections,'' said the TRS leader and added that some of the leaders have already started these meetings in certain segments.

Regarding the Atmeeya Sammelans in the city, the party leaders would be holding one meeting for every six to seven wards. A meeting of the general body would be taken up on November 27 to chalk out the action plan. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the meeting would be held with leaders of 15 Assembly segments in Hyderabad district.