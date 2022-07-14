TRS will emerge winner if polls are held now: Survey

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi is going to come to power if elections are held now, but the BJP is catching up by growing in vote share in the State. Political Survey Agency AARA on Wednesday released its findings in the State.

It claimed that they have taken up surveys in all 119 Assembly segments across the State. As per the three-phase survey taken up by AARA, if elections are held today ruling party TRS would get 38.88 per cent of votes. The BJP would be second getting 30.48 per cent votes. The Congress would third with 23.71 per cent votes. Others would have 6.93 per cent vote share.

Mastan Rao of AARA said perception of voters has been changing since the 2018 elections. He said besides public issues, KCR family dominance would be the weapon for the Opposition parties. Though there are welfare programmes, family domination of KCR has been an issue.

Referring to the Congress party, though there is some enthusiasm with the new PCC president, as many of its public representatives joined the ruling party, people don't feel that it can fight TRS, he said.

Rao said the BJP was ruling the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership gives hope to people. Hence its vote bank was increasing. The party has been getting votes even in dry areas like Khammam, he added.

The agency has taken some districts as zones for the survey. It found that the BJP was giving tough fight to TRS in north Telangana districts. As per the survey, in Adilabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar, TRS has 39.07 per cent vote share. The BJP is giving a tough fight with 35.69 per cent vote bank. The Congress has 18.91 per cent vote share. While others, including independents, have 6.32 per cent vote bank.

In districts of Medak and Mahbubnagar, TRS has 40.89% vote share, BJP 30.37%, Congress 23.38% and others 5.35%. In Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts, TRS has 40.43% vote share, BJP 35.32%, Congress 16.33% and others 7.92%. In Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts, the vote share of TRS is 35.14, BJP 20.54, Congress 36.22 and others 8.10. Rao said out of 24 segments in GHMC, the Congress would be in third place. In 16 segments it is in third place and fourth in eight constituencies in the Old City. In Adilabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar there is a direct fight between TRS and BJP. In Khammam, Nalgonda and Warangal, there is a fight between TRS and Congress. In Medak and Mahbubnagar there are triangular contests. The Andhra settlers would be voting for TRS and Congress and the north Indians would dominantly vote for BJP, he added.