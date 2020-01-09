TRS will sweep municipal polls, says Harish Rao

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the Congress party is in grip of fear after watching the developments made by the TRS party.

He took part in the meeting of party leaders and activists held at Sai Balaji Gardens on Wednesday. He said Telangana stood at first place in development in the country. "The central government is copying the welfare schemes of Telangana Government," he said expressing confidence in the pink party's win in municipal elections.

Later, he invited Batti Jagapati and his family into the party. Local MLA Padma Devender Reddy, ZP Vice Chairman Lavanya Reddy, District elections observer and TRS state general secretary Radha Krishna Sharma, former councilors Lakshminarayana, Shekar Goud, Godala Sai, Chodari Suresh and youth in large numbers took part.