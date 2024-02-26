TRSMA hosts participatory master class

Hyderabad: Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA), in collaboration with the Centre for Civil Society (CCS), the National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA), and Stones2Milestones, hosted an engaging participatory master class for school teachers titled ‘Talk Tactics: Impactful Communication’ in English on Sunday.

Around 50 selected teachers participated in the event, and the highlight of the event was the comprehensive and insightful training provided by the trainer on various classroom engagement techniques and using English as a medium to engage the children in their respective classrooms.

Nitesh Anand, a fellow, Centre for Civil Society, shared about the Bolo English Project, which is a flagship programme by the organisation. In its current phase, more than 9,200 teachers from all over the country are participating in this programme, out of which more than 1,800 were selected from Telangana. Out of the teachers participating in the ongoing phase, the top 80 teachers will be selected based on their performance in the various modules of the programme, and will be invited to receive very deserving awards in a national level event scheduled at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, on March 18.