TS Govt introduces online slot booking system at MeeSeva centres

Rajendranagar : In an attempt to provide Software for Assessment of Disabled for Access Rehabilitation and Empowerment (SADAREM) certificate through a simple process for the persons with disabilities (PWD), the government will be introducing online slot booking system at MeeSeva centres from January 1, 2020.



This would help the PWD to book online slot for securing the date of medical check-up at designated hospitals. Earlier, they had to personally visit the concerned GHMC offices to register their names and secure the appointment date.

Following reports that PWD were put to hardship after applying for SADAREM certificate, the government has introduced system where medical check-up dates can be fixed online at MeeSeva centres by providing documents such as Aadhaar or Voter ID Cards. With this, the PWD can avail SADAREM certificate with just a single visit to the camp henceforth," informed Venkat Reddy, Assistant Project Manager, SADAREM Camp.

Transportation of disabled remains a problem

Though the activists and NGOs welcomed the government's announcement, but they raised the issue of transportation as most of the PWD can't afford the transportation to designated location due to long distance or severe nature of

disability.

"It is better if the government arranges SADAREM medical camps in respective areas to help people with severe nature of disability to attend without any hardship," said Md Afroz, an activist, from Rajendranagar area.

One such case is of Mohd Imtiaz, a complete paralyzed person from Rizwan Colony, Shastripuram. For SADAREM certificate he was told to attend the SADAREM camp at Kondapur, 20 kms away from his house. He couldn't move on his own and needs two escorts to carry him whenever the necessity arises. "In such cases, government has to provide him full up and down transportation facility similar to the service provided for PWD during polls," he contended.

According to official sources, the camp is being organised once in a week at Kondapur for which 10 to 15 tokens are being issued at GHMC Office Rajendranagar every time to people with disability and senility. Out of 27,641 disabled members in Ranga Reddy District, only Rajendranagar circle has more than 2,000 divyang people.