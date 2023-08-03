Live
TS govt sets deadline for officials to wrap up farmer loan waiver scheme
Hyderabad: Telangana State government has set September second week as the deadline for the completion of the farmer loan waiver scheme. The government will spend Rs 19,000 crore for the waiver of all pending institutional loans taken by the farmers in the State.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructed the officials to resume the farmer loan waiver programme from Thursday (August 3). He said that due to the economic slowdown caused by the Centre’s decision of the demonetisation, the impact of corona pandemic on the State economy, the vindictive attitude adopted by the Centre towards Telangana by not releasing the FRBM funds, which contributed to the State fiscal deficit, were the main reasons for the delay in the implementation of farm loan waiver scheme.
The CM reiterated that the government is committed to completing the farm loan waiver scheme. The State government was already implementing the schemes like RythuBandhu, RythuBima, and free electricity. Notwithstanding the problems faced by the State, the government will not neglect the welfare of the farmers. Further, the government initiated a big programme of setting up food processing units for agricultural development. Thus, there is no need to rest until the farmers are empowered and they are financially uplifted, he added.