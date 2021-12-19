TS govt setting up 200-acre EV Park at Seetarampur

Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to become a destination for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing in the country. The State government is setting up a 200-acre Electrical Vehicle Park at Seetarampur village of Shabad mandal in Ranga Reddy District.

"The land is already identified and the allotments will be made in the next 2-3 months," said Sujai Karampuri, Director Electronics, Government of Telangana. "This park is aimed at supporting the MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) in the EV sector," he said, while inaugurating the 12th edition of Electric Vehicle Expo organised by New Delhi-based Altius Auto Solutions in Hyderabad. He is also the MD of Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation (T-Fiber) and CEO of State government-promoted hardware incubator T-Works.

He further said that the State government is all set to inaugurate Energy Storage Park soon at Divitipally in Mahabubnagar district.

This will promote lithium ion cell and battery manufacturing, solar cell and module assembly and other new and renewable energy related manufacturing, he said inviting the industry leaders to make Hyderabad as their manufacturing base for the EVs.

Sharing the State government's support to the EV ecosystem, Sujai said: "Telangana government is offering incentives to those who buy EVs such as two wheelers, auto-rickshaws, private cars, cabs, buses and tractors. They will get 100 per cent road tax exemption. EVs are the future of our transportation. It is our dream to see Telangana as a complete EV State in the coming few years."

According to Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDC) General Manager GSV Prasad, EV manufacturing is a priority sector for the State government. He informed that the Chief Minister and other ministers are using EVs for daily commuting. Now, the State has commissioned 3,900-MW capacity of solar energy, while it was only 34-MW capacity before the formation of Telangana.

"Telangana tops the country in terms of EV charging stations. So far, more than 9,000 EVs of all sorts are registered in the State," said DV Ramakrishna, Project Director (Projects and Business Development) of TSREDC, during the inauguration of two-day expo. The event was organised in Hyderabad because of the State government's proactive industry policy, incentives, support and encouragement to EVs.

Next year also, the organisers plan to hold the event in Hyderabad only. The objective of the expo is to build pollution free India. The EV manufacturers including Altius Technology, Soni E Vehicles, Franklin EV, LionEnergy, EPick Bikes, EV ChargeMan, Yogo Bikes, Mayuri e-Rickshaw, Olectra Electric and other companies have showcased their latest products, technology and equipment at the event.