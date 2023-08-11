TS High court passes an Interim Order on the Adjustment of VRAs in other posts

The Telangana state government has passed an interim order condemning the appointment of VRAs in other posts and recognising them as government employees.

The High court on Thursday issued a sensational order suspending the GOs 81,and 85 to merge VRAs in the government.The Order is to continue the Status quo prior to 24 July ,when the revenue department issued go 81.It has been clarified that the appointments of VRAs who already joined the posts in various departments are invalid by this interim order reversed their accession.

Justice Maravi devi heard three petitions filed in this case on Thursday.CM KCR in the capacity of revenue minister and the central election commission are not required to be with this regard the petitioners agreed to remove them from the respondents.The petitioners did not agree to remove Navin mittal CCL as respondent. Should he there fore be a defendant in his personal capacity ? Or? the highcourt said