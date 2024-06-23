  • Menu
TSCAB hails govt's nod for farm loan waiver

TSCAB hails govt’s nod for farm loan waiver
Highlights

The vice president of TSCAB (TS Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd.), Kothakurma Sattaiah welcomed the State cabinet’s decision which approved Rs 31,000 cr farm loan waiver.

Hyderabad: The vice president of TSCAB (TS Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd.), Kothakurma Sattaiah welcomed the State cabinet’s decision which approved Rs 31,000 cr farm loan waiver.

Describing this as an historic decision, Sattaiah who is also heading the DCCB (District Cooperative Central Bank), Ranga Reddy as its chairman, said that the government decision would help clear the loans of 46,000 farmers from the Ranga Reddy district alone.

Lauding the ruling Congress party, he said that the present State government under the leadership of Revanth Reddy has proved itself as the regime which keeps its words and implements all the promises made at the time of election.

