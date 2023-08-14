Live
TSCHE chairman urges innovation for future generations
- Prof Limbadri urges students to strive for improvement in their chosen field of study
- Stresses the value of perseverance and patience
- Encourage students to have faith in their own abilities
Rangareddy: Professor R Limbadri, the Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, served as the chief guest at the19th graduation ceremony of Sri Indu College of Engineering and Technology, Ibrahimpatnam and emphasised the significance of initiating innovative ideas that can benefit future generations and. The ceremony, held on Sunday, marked a significant milestone for the graduating students.
Chairman R Venkat Rao, Vice Chairman J Devi Prasad, and Dean Ramakrishna were also present. Professor R Limbadri urged the students to constantly strive for improvement in their chosen fields of study and professional skills. He emphasised the importance of imbuing their education with strong values, highlighting that education is not solely about acquiring knowledge but also about developing a strong ethical foundation.
The Chairman stressed the value of perseverance and patience in overcoming challenges that they may encounter in their journey. Encouraging the students to have faith in their own abilities and strengths, he conveyed that success is attainable through unwavering determination and self-belief.
Principal Dr Suresh, Professor K Ashok Babu, Dr RYadagiri Rao, AO Satyanarayana, Balakrishna, and the students actively participated in the ceremony. The event provided a platform for insightful guidance and inspiration for the student’s futures.