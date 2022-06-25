TSCS bags Blood Band Award for outstanding blood donations in State

Hyderabad: The Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), a registered non-profit organisation actively operating Vuppala Venkaiah Memorial Blood Bank has been awarded Blood Band Award by the Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao for outstanding support for blood donations in the State. TSCS by virtue of its need, frequency of camps and number of donors in every camp has won the award in the private blood bank category.

Ratnavalli Kottapalli, TSCS vice-president, and Aleem Baig, Joint Secretary have been organising about 20 blood donation camps every month in Hyderabad as Thalassemia patients need fresh blood for every 20 days. On an average, around 100 to 200 donors participate in a camp. Even if the blood group is the same, blood can be transfused only when various other parameters match.

This facility is not available in all places and this is where TSCS labs which are well equipped to conduct such tests are bridging the gap. Over 3,000 patients need blood transfusions every month and TSCS blood donations camps are contributing their best to meet the requirements.

TSCS is the world's biggest society serving over 3,000 Thalassemia Children with modern equipment and specialist doctors, free of cost in Hyderabad. TSCS Free services include doctor consultation, free laboratory investigations (CBP), medicines, HLA test, HbA2 test of parents, siblings and extended family members, blood transfusion and free bone marrow transplant.