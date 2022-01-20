TSMC fiat to docs: Prescribe generic drugs, or face action

Hyderabad: Following the amendments of the Medical Council of India (MCI) which is now changed to the National Medical Commission (NMC), the Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) has warned the doctors of action if they fail to adhere to its guidelines on prescribing cheaper drugs only in generic names in place of brand names.

The TSMC recently issued the advisory asking 69,000 doctors of the State not to prescribe medicines with brand names anymore and write prescriptions legibly. Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Ravinder Reddy, former Chairman of TSMC who is now Vice President of Indian Medical Association (IMA) said, "According to the Act of MCI 1956 it is compulsory for doctors to prescribe medicines by generic names instead of specific brands.

Strict action will be taken if there are complaints against doctors violating the act of MCI. No such complaints have been received so far." However, the MCI Act also states that if a doctor violates the MCT Act 1956 there is a risk of facing penalties. The TSMC ordered doctors to immediately and strictly follow its advisory. It said the prescription should be written 'preferably in block letters.

"He or she shall ensure there is a rational prescription and use of drugs," the order said. When asked about the complaints received to TSMC, Dr Ch Hanmantha Rao, Registrar of TSMC said that a petition was recently filed by a person in Lok Adalat, Hyderabad-National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The complainant stated that he had faced health issues after taking the medicines which were prescribed in a brand name and were not readable by the person as well. Dr Rao said that after this the NALSA directed the TSMC to take action against the doctors violating the MCI Act.

TSMC replied that it has no powers to take action against doctors. "But, the TSMC will lodge complaints and supervise it by explaining and the matter will also be discussed in the TSMC inhouse court and the council will ensure to resolve the problem."