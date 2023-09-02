TSPCB launches online quiz for students on clay Ganesh idols

Hyderabad: Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) on Friday has launched an online quiz for students on clay Ganesh Idols with prizes worth up to Rs 10 lakh to be won. According to the TSPCB officials, every district has three prizes- Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000. The participating students have to take a pledge to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesha and on completion of quiz, an e-certificate will be sent to the email provided during registration of the participant.

Krishna Aditya, member secretary, TSPCB, said “The prizes will be distributed in a special venue with famous personalities. The quiz can be accessed through www.tspcb.cgg.gov.in” and all students should participate in the quiz which will be open from September 1 to 30.

Ganesh Utsav committees can also register themselves by conducting an eco-friendly Ganesha festival, duly keeping clay Ganesha idol, prohibiting single-use plastics in puja and avoiding noise pollution. They stand a chance of winning up to Rs 10,000 per district, he added.