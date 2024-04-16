Live
- MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy express confidence in YSRCP coming back to power
- TDP MP Candidate Kesineni Chinni says Sujana's Victory as Turning Point for West Development
- AP has seen a rapid development in YSRCP regime, says YS Jagan
- Plans Underway to Bring IT Companies to Gannavaram, Assures Yarlagadda Venkatarao's Wife Gnaneshwari
- TDP Candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad Begins Election Campaign in Mylavaram Constituency
- Chaitra Navratri Day 8: Colour of the day, and Significance
- X to Charge New Users for Engaging with Tweets to Combat Spam
- PM preferred JD(S) leaders more than BJP in Mysuru campaign?
- Celebrating Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2024: Best Wishes and Messages
- Narendra Modi thanks people of Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada district
Just In
TSPHCL pays tributes to IPS officer Rajiv Ratan
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Police Housing Corporation Limited (TSPHCL) expresses its deepest condolences on the sudden demise of Rajiv Ratan,...
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Police Housing Corporation Limited (TSPHCL) expresses its deepest condolences on the sudden demise of Rajiv Ratan, Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement, who worked as MD of TSPHCL previously, in a specially organised meeting in the corporation office on Monday.
Dr Jitender, principal secretary for home, said that the integrity, honesty, and commitment to duty of Rajiv Ratan are commendable. He fondly remembers Rajiv Ratan's tenure in the Fire Service Department, where he implemented significant reforms and displayed a simple nature and unwavering dedication to his work. Director General of the Jails Department, Dr Soumya Mishra, emphasised Rajiv Ratan's discipline, integrity, and genuine affection towards his colleagues.
Managing director of Police Housing Corporation, M Ramesh shared his experiences of working with Rajiv Ratan throughout his career, from SP to DGP, across various departments. He particularly noted Ratan's achievements during his short tenure as MD of the TSPHCL.