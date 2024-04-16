  • Menu
TSPHCL pays tributes to IPS officer Rajiv Ratan

TSPHCL pays tributes to IPS officer Rajiv Ratan
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Police Housing Corporation Limited (TSPHCL) expresses its deepest condolences on the sudden demise of Rajiv Ratan, Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement, who worked as MD of TSPHCL previously, in a specially organised meeting in the corporation office on Monday.

Dr Jitender, principal secretary for home, said that the integrity, honesty, and commitment to duty of Rajiv Ratan are commendable. He fondly remembers Rajiv Ratan's tenure in the Fire Service Department, where he implemented significant reforms and displayed a simple nature and unwavering dedication to his work. Director General of the Jails Department, Dr Soumya Mishra, emphasised Rajiv Ratan's discipline, integrity, and genuine affection towards his colleagues.

Managing director of Police Housing Corporation, M Ramesh shared his experiences of working with Rajiv Ratan throughout his career, from SP to DGP, across various departments. He particularly noted Ratan's achievements during his short tenure as MD of the TSPHCL.

