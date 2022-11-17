TSREDCO urges KTR to set up ELCs in Hyd

Hyderabad: The IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday responded positively to the request of setting up of electric charging centres in the places of TSIIC on the requisition of TSREDCO (Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation) chairman Y Sathish Reddy.

The TSREDCO chairman handed over the request letter to Minister Rama Rao. Urging allotment of public places for the establishment of electric vehicle charging stations in the city, Sathish Reddy had requested to allocate lands for setting up of charging centres in lands belonging to TSIIC, IT sector, T-Hub and T Works in the surrounding areas of Hyderabad. It has been found that 28 areas of TSIIC in Hyderabad were suitable for setting up charging stations. He also added, once the department allots the places, the TSREDCO would set up DC fast charging centres at the earliest.

The chairman said that establishment of charging stations would greatly help the commuters to buy electric vehicles and thus increase the E-Mobility in the State. Sathish Reddy said that the Minister responded positively and assured full support. He also reminded that the Telangana government under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao was committed to promote electric vehicles in the view of pollution control and encouraging sustainable commuting.

The Minister said that the state government was giving high priority to environment protection. He said that special measures were already being taken to increase the use of electric vehicles. As part of this, for the first time in the country, the Telangana government has made all the arrangements for the Formula E race in Hyderabad.

Sathish Reddy said that 292 EV charging centres have already been set up in Hyderabad with the cooperation of the state government and was making efforts to set up more charging stations in public places including airports, railway stations, metro stations, municipal parking places, bus depots, markets, shopping malls, petrol stations and in tourist areas. The TSREDCO identified 1301 areas across the State for further establishments.