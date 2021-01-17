TSRTC adds new feather to its cap

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has been selected as second best State Transport Undertaking (STU) at National Level in Kilometre per litre improvement for the period October 2019 to September 2020 compared to corresponding period of last year in category of STUs having more than 4,001 buses in operation.

Petroleum Conservation and Research Association under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas launched a scheme of recognition of best STUs at National Level and best depots in each STU at State level for 'Maximum improvement in KMPL' by presentation of cash awards and trophy.

There is an improvement of 2.33 per cent in High Speed Diesel KMPL improvement in TSRTC, thereby saving around 24 lakh litres of HSD oil and Rs 18 crore expenditure for the corresponding period. In recognition of the above achievement, a cash award of Rs 3 lakh and a plaque was presented online to RTC MD Sunil Sharma by MoP&NG Secretary Tarun Kapoor on Saturday.

In a State-level inaugural function held, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presented the awards to the best depots including Hayathnagar-I, Uppal and Dilsukhnagar depots with a cash prize of Rs 50,000 for each depot. The Regional Manager, Ch Venkanna along with P Srinivas, B Venka Reddy and J Ravinder Reddy, the depot managers of Hayathnagar-1, Uppal and Dilsukhnagar depots respectively received the award through online in a virtual function.