TSRTC employees protest over delay in salary

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees on Wednesday protested with black badges at various depots demanding the management to provide salaries on the first of every month.

The TSRTC employees have expressed concern that it has been 15 days in June but still they did not receive their salaries for the month of May. The RTC employees took up protests with black badges at all the depots, on the call given by the Telangana Jathiya Mazdoor Union (TJMU). The TJMU leader K Hanumanthu Mudiraj said, "The RTC workers are made to wait for the salaries every month. The management should stop this policy and release the salaries on the first of the month."

The Telangana Mazdoor Union (TMU) also gave the call for protest. TMU leader A R Reddy said, "The management should provide at least half of the money from the Credit Cooperative Society (CCS).

The employees contribute money to the CCS every month from their salary so that they can take loans whenever they need. However, the CCS has a due of over Rs 900 crore and many employees have applied for withdrawing of the membership. The management should release at least Rs 500 crore to settle the dues of the employees."