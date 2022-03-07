TSRTC gift to women passengers

Hyderabad: To mark the International Women's Day, the TSRTC has decided to provide several facilities for woman passengers, including operating four exclusive trips during peak hours for women in Hyderabad and also free travel to women passengers of over 60 plus years.

According to a press release issued by the Corporation, it has also decided to provide free stalls/spaces at bus stations for exhibition and sale of products/services by women entrepreneurs/SHG/DWACRA groups etc till March 31 for free.

The Corporation would provide free driving training for women through its 30 driving institutes throughout the State. In these training institutes, free Heavy Motor Vehicle training for interested women for 30 days would be provided. Interested women can register their names at the nearest depot. They would also be given certificates at respective training centres in district headquarters.

The RTC has also decided to give 20 per cent discount on the 'travel as you like' ticket. The t-24 ticket would be costing Rs 80 instead of Rs 100 in Hyderabad and Rs 50, instead of Rs 60 in Warangal. Two seats will be exclusively reserved in all Ordinary and Express buses for pregnant and lactating mothers.

Under the gift scheme, a draw would be held to select a lucky winner. Purple coloured boxes would be placed at all bus stations and traffic generating points. Women passengers would have to drop their tickets by duly writing their name and phone number in these boxes till March 31. "A lucky draw will be conducted on April 2 in the bus stations and draw winners will be given a surprise gift along with a monthly season ticket to travel free anywhere within 30 km jurisdiction from the respective depot," said Corporation chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan.

Women passengers have also been asked to capture their picture with a TSRTC ticket and send it to the WhatsApp number 9440970000. A lucky dip would be conducted on April 2 at Bus Bhavan and the winners would be given a surprise gift along with a monthly season ticket to travel free anywhere within 30 km jurisdiction from their place of residence.

The Corporation has come up with a separate mobile number 9440970000 from Women's Day 2022, to attend to grievances/complaints especially safety-related issues of women passengers. The Chairman said that all employees of TSRTC should wear purple ribbons as a symbol of women empowerment, which the TSRTC supports.