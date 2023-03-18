TSRTC observes World Sleep Day

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Sleep Day, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) MD, VC Sajjanar unveiled the theme 'Sleep is Essential for Health' at Bus Bhavan on Friday along with eminent pulmonologist and sleep disorder specialist Dr VyakaranamNageshwar. World Sleep Day aims to promote healthy sleep habits and encourage people to prioritize their sleep health. Getting adequate and quality sleep is essential for maintaining physical and mental health.

The theme of World Sleep Day varies each year, but the goal is to educate people about the importance of good sleep and the impact of sleep disorders on health and overall quality of life. On this occasion, Sajjanar said that everyone needs a full night sleep to stay healthy and stated that lack of sufficient sleep causes tiredness, lack of focus and concentration on work. He said that many studies have revealed that the number of people suffering from sleep problems is increasing after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, he explained that many health problems, both physical and mental illness, are caused due to lack of sleep. He advised the drivers to concentrate on getting enough sleep and directed the officials to educate them about the importance of sleep and health issues.

Dr VyakaranamNageswar, a renowned sleep disorder specialist, explained to the TSRTC officials the health problems caused by insomnia. He stated that insomnia causes hypertension, heart-related ailments, depression, and other diseases and advised everyone to change their lifestyle and sleep on time. TSRTC Chief Operating Officer Dr V Ravinder, Joint Director Dr Sangram Singh G Patil, Executive Directors, and others were present.