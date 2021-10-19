TSRTC officials raid shops at MGBS, JBS

Hyderabad: After receiving multiple complaints from passengers over collecting money more than the MRP printed, the TSRTC officials on Monday raided the bus stations of MGBS, JBS, Karimnagar, Suryapet, Nalgonda and Hanamkonda and imposed a penalty of 52,000 so far.

Corporation MD VC Sajjanar directed the officials to take action against the shop owners who have been charging excessively on the goods in the shops. Penalties were levied on shopkeepers who were selling goods with fake brands and charging higher than MRP rates. The officials ensured the shopkeepers exhibited the maximum retail price rate chart.

The officials have asked the passengers to lodge a complaint with the depot manager if they wish to complain on any issue.