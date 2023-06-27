TSRTC reduces ticket reservation charges

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has revised the advance reservation charges to reduce the financial burden of travellers going to distant areas. The corporation decided to reduce charges in express, deluxe, super luxury and AC services with advance reservation facility.

According to TSRTC, in express and deluxe services, the charge has been fixed at Rs 20 for up to 350 km and Rs 30 for 350 km and beyond. Rs 30 will be charged if advance reservation is made for super luxury and AC services.

“There is a good response for advance reservation in TSRTC buses. Passengers are booking their tickets on an average of 15,000 per day. To reduce the financial burden on them, the advance reservation charges have been reduced. This facility is available to the passengers and can avail the facility,” said TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar.