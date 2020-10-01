TSRTC staff to stage lunch hour protest on October 6

Hyderabad: The TSRTC Employees Union has called for a lunch hour demonstration at depots on October 6 demanding restoration of relations between the RTC management and registered trade unions, which were in place since 1952.



Employees Union general secretary K Raji Reddy said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in a meeting with the RTC employees, promised to fulfil their demands including constituting welfare committees, job security, providing a grant of Rs 1,000 crore and taking the Corporation into profits. Though it has been 10 months since the announcements were made, there was no solution to the problems of the employees.

The settlement of retired employees has been pending for the last 30 months and the management is not depositing the money to credit cooperative society, he said.

Raji Reddy also said that the management was not honouring the representations given by the trade unions. Hence, they have given a call for lunch hour demonstration on October 6 at all the depots.