TSRTC to operate buses to Uppal Stadium for IPL match

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will arrange as many as 60 TSRTC buses exclusively in addition to the regular buses operating to Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Thursday for the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

These buses will operate in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) zone between 6 pm and 11:30 pm for the convenience of the spectators attending IPL T20 cricket matches taking place in the city.

These special buses for the match will operate on 24 various routes, such as Koti, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, and RGIC Stadium. Two to four buses will ferry passengers to the destinations in Ghatkesar, Hayath Nagar, the NGO’s colony, Koti, Afzalgunj, Lakdikapul, Dilsukhnagar, Jeedimetla, KPHB, Miyapur, JBS, ECIL X Roads, Bowenpally, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Kondapur, BHEL, and LB Nagar.

The TSRTC buses will be available after the completion of the IPL match at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad to pick up the return traffic.

Additionally, controllers and enforcement squad teams are also available for hassle-free boarding and alighting of passengers at the Uppal Stadium.

The in-charge officers can be contacted by dialing 9959226420, 9959226135, and 99592226144. The communication centre can be contacted at phone numbers 9959226160 or 9959226154.