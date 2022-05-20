TSRTC to ply free for students attending SSC exams

Hyderabad: A good news for the students attending the SSC exams, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to allow students writing SSC examinations from May 23 to June 1 to travel free of cost in its buses upon producing their exam hall ticket and bus pass. In a circular, the TSRTC said that the bus pass expiry date is extended till June 1, 2022.

The service will be available at exam centres anywhere in the State. The student can travel free of cost from the stop to the examination centre and back on producing their exam hall ticket, TSRTC stated.

A total of 5, 09, 275 students are expected to appear for the SSC examinations in Telangana this year. In view of the heatwave conditions, the examination centres will have dedicated ANM and ASHA workers to provide emergency healthcare facilities, proper drinking water supply.