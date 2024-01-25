TSRTC to run 60 special buses to Uppal stadium

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will run 60 special buses to Uppal Stadium for five days between January 25 to 29 in a bid to facilitate the commute of cricket fans who are planning to watch the test match between India and England live in the stadium.

According to TSRTC, these special buses for the match will be run along with regular services operating to Uppal via Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

“Good news for cricket fans! Special buses have been arranged for the India vs England test match for five days from tomorrow at the Uppal Cricket Stadium. 60 buses will run to the stadium from various locations in the city. These buses leave the stadium every day, starting at 8 am and returning to the stadium by 7 am. TSRTC is requesting the cricket fans to use these special buses to watch the match,” TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said in a post on X.