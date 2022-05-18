TSRTC to run buses to Ananthagiri Hills

Hyderabad: Giving scores of people an opportunity to explore the popular tourist destination 'Ananthagiri Hills', the Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation launched a bus service to Ananthagiri Hills.

The buses would be scheduled every weekend on Saturdays and Sundays. The bus will leave from KPHB in Hyderabad at 8:00 am and reach Ananthagiri Hills at 10:00 am. The bus service is priced at Rs 300 for adults and Rs 150 for children.

The bus will take the passengers to the four key destinations in the area starting with Padmanabha Swamy Temple, Ananthagiri Hills, Bugga Ramalingeswara Temple and Kotepally Reservoir.

Returning to the city, the bus will leave from Ananthagiri Hills at 4:00 pm and reach Hyderabad at 7:00 pm.