TSSPDCL officer caught while taking bribe

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday apprehended a TSSPDCL line inspector while accepting Rs 6,000 bribe from an advocate. According to ACB, the accused, Venkateshwarlu, working as an assistant engineer at TSSPDCL, Lalaguda Secunderabad, demanded money from an advocate to process a pending application pertaining to changing the electricity connection. However, he was caught while accepting the bribe and was arrested and produced before the court.