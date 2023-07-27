  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

TSSPDCL officer caught while taking bribe

TSSPDCL officer caught while taking bribe
x
Highlights

The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday apprehended a TSSPDCL line inspector while accepting Rs 6,000 bribe from an advocate.

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday apprehended a TSSPDCL line inspector while accepting Rs 6,000 bribe from an advocate. According to ACB, the accused, Venkateshwarlu, working as an assistant engineer at TSSPDCL, Lalaguda Secunderabad, demanded money from an advocate to process a pending application pertaining to changing the electricity connection. However, he was caught while accepting the bribe and was arrested and produced before the court.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad