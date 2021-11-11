TSTDC packages most sought-after by devotees

Hyderabad: Thanks to the 'Karhika Masam' effect, people are on a pilgrim touring spree as the Temple Tourism packages introduced by the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) are most sought after from the devotees.



With 'darshan' and accommodation facilities included in all packages and price ranging between Rs 500 and Rs 4,200, the temple-bound tourists are visiting various places. Generally, during the Karthika Masam, people visit temples and also go for 'vana bhojanams' to different places. The TSTDC is cashing in on the temple tourists by offering temple tourist packages.

According to a senior TSTDC official, the temple tourism has been attractive; people are utilising the services provided by the corporation. There are several temple packages for a day or two for the benefit of tourists.

About the packages, he said there is a package which includes a visit to Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Yadadri, Bhadrakali Temple, 1,000 pillar temple in Warangal. Tourists would stay in Warangal overnight. The next day, after breakfast, they would be taken to Ramappa Temple, which recently got the World Heritage site tag from UNESCO. From there they would be taken to Laknavaram and return to Hyderabad. The official informed that ever since the temple got the UNESCO tag, the influx of tourists has increased.

In the second package, tourists would be taken from Hyderabad to Komuravelli Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple. From there they would be taken to Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple, Vemulawada, and to Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple and return. Tourists would be provided lunch and accommodation to freshen up.

In another package to Tirupati, devotees would be taken by bus and provided breakfast, accommodation (to get freshen up), darshan and return to Hyderabad with overnight journey, the official said. For the Srisailam package, pilgrims would be taken by road, provided lunch, accommodation; there is an option to go to Somasila- Nagarjunsagar either by road or by ship. For Shirdi, devotees would be provided transport, darshan, lunch and return the next day.

TSTDC chairman U Srinivas Gupta said the pilgrim rush has increased during the 'Kartika Masam' in places like Tirupati and Srisailam. He said the tourism sector got big recognition after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took special initiatives. He said the facilities and logistics have improved; hence tourists are using them.