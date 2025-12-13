Tutor arrested in Hyderabad for burning 8-Year-Old over homework

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police arrested a private tutor in Film Nagar for inflicting severe burns on an eight-year-old student’s hand with a hot iron, punishing him for incomplete homework.

The shocking incident unfolded on Thursday evening at a coaching centre in the affluent Jubilee Hills area, where the tutor allegedly heated the iron and pressed it onto the boy’s palm during a rage-fuelled outburst.

The child’s screams alerted neighbours who rushed him to a nearby hospital with second-degree burns.

Doctors confirmed the injury matched the shape of an iron. The boy later told police that the tutor had warned him against telling his parents about the injury. Film Nagar police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections related to child cruelty, successfully apprehending the thirty-five-year-old tutor on Friday morning. Subsequent raids on the coaching centre uncovered lax safety protocols, including no CCTV surveillance and no background checks on staff, exposing glaring gaps in these unregulated coaching hubs, where vulnerable children face unchecked violence.