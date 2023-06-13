Two arrested for misappropriating Rs 65 lakh cash from several ATMs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two person were arrested for allegedly misappropriating an amount of Rs 65 lakh, by the Rachakonda police. The arrested persons identified as employees from a cash management agency, include Pathri Pranay Kumar (25) and Dommati Kranthi Kumar (32), both natives of Warangal.



While addressing media persons on Monday, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police DS Chauhan, informed that Pranay worked with a Secunderabad-based cash management agency, which is providing its services to a multi-national bank. Pranay along with another custodian Srinivas were assigned the task to replenish cash in the ATM machines that were operated by the multi-national bank.

On May 31, Srinivas did not come to work and Pranay on finding an opportunity used his mobile phone to take a picture of the password of the ATM machines from the office computer systems.

“Pranay had the keys of the ATM cash dispensing machines and after obtaining the password went to different ATM centres. He then keyed in the password and opened the cash chest before stealing the money,” said DS Chauhan.

The fraud came to light when the bank’s audit team found shortage of cash and conducted an enquiry. A police complaint was made after the team noticed that Pranay was stealing the cash.

Based on the complaint, police picked up Pranay who later admitted that over a period of time, he had stolen an amount of Rs 65 lakh from ATMs at Meerpet, LB Nagar, Pocharam IT Corridor, Uppal and Medipally.

After stealing the cash, Pranay kept the cash with his friend Kranthi Kumar. The police recovered Rs 55.80 lakh from Kranthi Kumar.