Two drug peddlers arrested

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force West Zone team apprehended two drug offenders on Wednesday for the illegal possession of narcotic substances including MDMA and OG. During the operation, police confiscated eight grams of MDMA and 0.8 grams of OG from the suspects. The arrested individuals have been identified as Anwar Hussain, an IT recruiter, and Burra Sampath, a car driver. A third individual, Charan from Bengaluru, is currently absconding.

According to the police, the accused individuals have a prior criminal background and had formulated a plan to sell drugs to local customers to make easy money. Md Iqbal Siddique, Additional DCP Task Force, stated that the duo contacted Charan, a drug peddler based in Bengaluru, who assured them a supply of narcotics. The investigation revealed that the accused transferred Rs 38,000 online on January 8 to procure the substances and were subsequently attempting to sell them to known associates.

Acting on specific information, the police moved in on January 14 to apprehend the suspects and recover the illegal property.