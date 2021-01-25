Two from Hyderabad killed in Surat road mishap

Two officers from Telangana endowments department living in Hyderabad were killed in road accident in Surat on Sunday. They were executive officer Srinivas, a resident of Adikmet and Ramana, junior assistant of Venugopalswamy temple in Pan Bazar.



Three other people were also injured in the mishap and were sent to the local hospital for treatment. All the five officials are said to have gone to Surat for the water of the northern rivers.

On learning about the mishap, state endowments minister Indra Karan Reddy expressed grief over the incident. He directed the endowments commissioner Anil Kumar to extend all the support for the injured persons.

The injured ones identified as Satyanarayana, Keshava Reddy, Venkateshwara Sharma are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad.