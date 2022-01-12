Two held with banned tobacco products in Hyderabad

The South zone task force police on Tuesday night arrested two persons who were transporting banned tobacco products in a car at Santoshnagar.



The police seized the tobacco products valued at Rs 1.5 lakh and a car from them.



Acting on a tip off, the police caught Mohd Saber (56) of Santoshnagar and Mohd Habeeb (29) of Chandrayangutta while they were transporting gutka and other banned tobacco products from Karnataka into Hyderabad in the car.



The two persons along with the seized property were handed over to Santoshnagar police for further action. The investigation is underway.