Two Hyderabad city police donates plasma after CP's call

Hyderabad: Two policemen of the Hyderabad City Police, who recovered from Covid-19 infection, donated plasma for Covid-19 patients.

B Anil, a constable working with the Golconda police station and Mukhandam, a home guard working with the Habeebnagar police station had contracted the virus while on duty a month ago. Both of them recovered from Covid-19 and reported for their duties recently.

On a call from City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, both the policemen had come forward and donated plasma for Covid-19 patients. Anjani Kumar congratulated both the policemen and asked more officers and healthy citizens who had recovered from the deadly virus to come forward and donate plasma.