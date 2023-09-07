Two labourers killed as sticks from 6th floor of under construction collapses

Hyderabad: A tragedy took place on Thursday morning in KPHB Colony in Hyderabad. Two laborers engaged in construction work died. Many workers fell from the sixth floor when the sticks placed for centering broke. As a result, two laborers died on the spot. Three other workers were seriously injured. The accident took place at Addagutta in KPH Bee Colony.

Police said that the deceased have been identified as Santu Batnaik and Sonia Charan from Bihar. The doctors said that three injured laborers were taken to the hospital and the condition of two of them was critical. However, it is alleged that the accident occurred due to violation of norms in the construction of the building. As part of the construction of the building, it is reported that permission is being taken for G4 and G5 is being constructed.