Two NCC cadets of Two Telugu states receive the best Cadet Medal and Coveted Baton

Hyderabad: Two NCC cadets Nagandla Dheeraj and M Srisanth from the Telugu states received the Best Cadet Medal and Coveted Baton from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the PM Rally held at Carriapa Parade Ground, New Delhi on Saturday.

Cadet Nagandla Dheeraj was recognized as the best cadet in the junior wing ‘Navy category’ from Secunderabad Group, and Sergeant M Srisanth, was awarded the title of the ‘best cadet’ in the junior wing Army category from Tirupati Group.

Nagandla Dheeraj, a class 9 student of VRS Vignana Jyoti School, Bachupally said, “ It is every NCC cadet's dream to be part of the Republic day parade and I am very thankful to my NCC trainers who have selected me to be part of Republic day parade. When I was adjudged as the best cadet, I felt really happy and great. The award is a privilege and I have achieved a milestone in my life.”

Sharing his experience during Republic Day camp, he said It was truly a prestigious moment for me to receive the baton and medal from the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. When I received a medal from him, my eyes were full of tears out of joy. My grandfather was a Navy officer, and from childhood only I wanted to become like him, so when there was a selection for NCC in our school, I got selected and NCC training taught me to be more independent, and also my sense of responsibility has greatly increased.