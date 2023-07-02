Two-pronged plan to take on Congress, BJP

Hyderabad: The decision of Union Government to upgrade the Warangal coach overhauling factory to coach manufacturing unit, the public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Warangal on July 8 and the public meeting of Congress party at Khammam on Monday has made the BRS to make counter moves to negate the opposition campaign against the nine-year rule of KCR government.

As a result BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao is learnt to be working on a ‘Master Strategy’ to counter the two opposition parties, including ensuring that the opposition does not poach the ruling party. Unlike the 2018 assembly elections, the BRS feels that it cannot afford to take the political situation in a light manner as the opposition this time was more active and aggressive. It anticipates that the Congress party can give a tough fight in some assembly constituencies particularly in places like Khammam and Nalgonda districts. The BJP too is focussing on certain constituencies which it hopes could be advantageous particularly under the GHMC limits, Adilabad and parts of Karimnagar and Warangal districts.

BRS leaders said that KCR would adopt a political strategy which the opposition would find difficult to face. The new action plan would be implemented from July end. The BRS is likely to go in for micro-level management with constituency specific policies and programmes based on local conditions.



KCR, sources said, was studying the political challenges facing BRS in every assembly segment and preparing a plan of action by involving the state leaders, district ministers and MLAs. “BRS is likely to sharpen its attack on BJP and the Central government alleging that it had failed to help the new state,” said the sources.

Similarly, the BRS will take on Congress explaining how it has been creating hurdles in the developmental programmes taken up by the government.

The party leadership will also reach out to some of the sulking leaders whose survey reports were not up to the mark and would ensure that they do not switch loyalties. A special team of leaders would be assigned to counter opposition on every day.