Live
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Tests New 'Private Mention' Feature for Status Updates
- Grandeur marks Rama Navami at Ramatheertham temple
- YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra begins at Thetali
- Mega Star Chiranjeevi felicitates Maharshi Raghava's milestone 100th Blood Donation at Chiranjeevi Blood Bank
- VSAT 2024 results released
- National Exercise Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Nara Lokesh's nomination to be filed by NDA leaders today
- Google Dismisses 28 Employees for Protesting Contract with Israel called Project Nimbus
- Poor quality meals served in Gurukulas: BRS leader
- BRS a sinking ship, set to come a distant 3rd in LS polls: Surveys
Just In
Two students held for selling MDMA drugs
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team apprehended two engineering students allegedly in possession of MDMA drugs, intending to sell them in...
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team apprehended two engineering students allegedly in possession of MDMA drugs, intending to sell them in the city on Wednesday. The police confiscated 28 grams of MDMA valued at Rs 4.2 lakh from their possession.
On credible information, the police apprehended K Surya Kumar and G Shyam Babu, both natives of Andhra Pradesh and residing in the city.
The police said that both individuals had travelled to Bengaluru to procure the drugs from a person named Abhi and were planning to sell them when they were caught. Surya Kumar was arrested last year by Chandanagar police for allegedly selling drugs and was sent to jail.
After his release from jail, he resumed his illegal activities. The police are making efforts to nab Abhi and a foreign national, Salman.