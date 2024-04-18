Two students held for selling MDMA drugs

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team apprehended two engineering students allegedly in possession of MDMA drugs, intending to sell them in the city on Wednesday. The police confiscated 28 grams of MDMA valued at Rs 4.2 lakh from their possession.

On credible information, the police apprehended K Surya Kumar and G Shyam Babu, both natives of Andhra Pradesh and residing in the city.

The police said that both individuals had travelled to Bengaluru to procure the drugs from a person named Abhi and were planning to sell them when they were caught. Surya Kumar was arrested last year by Chandanagar police for allegedly selling drugs and was sent to jail.

After his release from jail, he resumed his illegal activities. The police are making efforts to nab Abhi and a foreign national, Salman.