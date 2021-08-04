Two workers die of asphyxiation while cleaning manhole in Hyderabad

Two workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning manhole here at Padmavati Nagar under Vanasthalipuram limits on Tuesday night.



Going into details, Anthaiah and Shiva entered into the manhole in Padmavati Nagar for cleaning and did not return. After the two workers did not come back for a long time, other workers informed the police who launched efforts to trace them.

They retrieved the body of Shiva and efforts are underway to trace Anthaiah.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The body of Shiva was sent for autopsy.