Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Two workers die of asphyxiation while cleaning manhole in Hyderabad

Two workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning manhole here at Padmavati Nagar under Vanasthalipuram limits
x

Two workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning manhole here at Padmavati Nagar under Vanasthalipuram limits

Highlights

  • Two sanitation workers die while cleaning manhole in Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad
  • The body of a worker was retrieved and other went missing

Two workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning manhole here at Padmavati Nagar under Vanasthalipuram limits on Tuesday night.

Going into details, Anthaiah and Shiva entered into the manhole in Padmavati Nagar for cleaning and did not return. After the two workers did not come back for a long time, other workers informed the police who launched efforts to trace them.

They retrieved the body of Shiva and efforts are underway to trace Anthaiah.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The body of Shiva was sent for autopsy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X